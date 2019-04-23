Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress party deceived Indians for over 7 decades, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of deceiving the people of India for over last seven decades while citing the significant tasks accomplished by his government in the last five years.

Addressing a poll rally here, he said: “Even after many decades, surprisingly, Congress does not know what the real issues of the country are. Had you (people) not brought us (in 2014), they would have continued with their endeavours.”

Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance government is working to make people’s life easier while promising them complete security.

Welcoming new voters, he said: “This election shall lay the foundation of India’s 21st century as the future of this century will be decided in next five years.”

Taking credit for bringing in a pension for workers of the unorganised sector, he said: “We brought in a pension for poor farmers, labourers and workers and also gave loans to 17 crore people under the Mudra Scheme to set their new ventures.”

“In fact, NDA has proved that it is possible to run the nation by forming an honest government. This honest government has established a new trend… if a rich person fails to return the taxpayers’ money, he shall not be able to sleep peacefully, if he tries to run away, it will be difficult for him to do so, if he plans to escape to a foreign nation, he will have to come back or else, he will be brought back.

“We are the first government which punished those fleeing away with our banks’ money. Earlier, the governments ensured that their billionaire friends get loans via phone banking, but we are giving loans to tribals and poor without any guarantee. This perhaps has happened for the first time when 4.5 crore people took loans from banks and started their new ventures,” he added.