This mockery Fani-cyclone warning by Swami Sandeepanada Giri integrated with “caste and religious comparisons” is getting viral on social media’

Swamy Sandeepananda Giri has now come up with his new controversial Facebook post mocking the caste and religious mindset of the state while undertaking warnings of heavy rain and wind in Kerala.

Sandeepananda Giri has turned the Fany-Cyclone warning a real mockery integrating cast and religious comparisons into his warning about thunderstorm threat in Southern States of the nation.

“The Pathanamthitta one of the most affected districts in the state was the center of the Sabarimala movement led by Sangh Parivar” he said in his post.

He has posted the bost satirical mokery post to confront natural disasters ( Thunder Strom) with casteist thought.



HIS FACEBOOK POST