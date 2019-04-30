UDF Booth Agent Attacked With Naykuruna Powder by Left Workers

CPI(M) is already on the defensive after video evidence of left supporters doing fake votes for them had surfaced. Now more and more shocking stories are being revealed and the experience of UDF booth agent who tried to prevent fake voting at a booth which is at a strong area of Left has come up now.

Vinod, a resident of Pinarayi area had sat in the polling booth(in a strong area of CPI(M)) and in between his sister too had taken that position. A left worker soon came to cast the vote of the brother-in-law of another UDF polling agent. This was stopped by Vinod and the issue soon snowballed into a fight. They put Naykuruna powder over Vinod and attacked him brutally.

A complaint has been filed at Pinarayi Police station. A relative of Vinod said that this is a usual method that they resort to. During the 2016 election, CPI(M) had burned the scooter of a relative of Vinod. They had also poured black-oil into drinking well, destroyed plantain cultivation and did much more against people who openly showed their faith in other political parties.