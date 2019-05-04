‘Carried out ‘Surgical Strikes’ against Pakistan during UPA regime’; Confirms Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda

Former Army officer and the man behind the 2016 ‘Surgical Strike’ Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda said that cross border operations against terrorists was carried out in the time of Manmohan Singh led UPA government. He refuted the claim by the former army chief and union minister V.K.Singh that no surgical strikes were carried out earlier.

Talking to media persons, the former army officer said that ” As has been said by many people and ex-veterans as well that surgical strike or cross border operations have been carried out in the past by the Army too, but I am not aware of exact dates and the areas”.

Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retired) who was the Northern Army Command, is known as the architect of the September 2016 surgical strike.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also said the United Progressive Alliance government had conducted “multiple surgical strikes” but did not believe in using them to win votes.