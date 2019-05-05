Latest NewsNEWS

Apex court denies meeting of judges with in-house inquiry panel

May 5, 2019, 08:38 pm IST
The apex court  has now  denied the media report that asserted Justices RF Nariman and DY Chandrachud met Justice SA Bobde who is heading an in-house committee inquiring into the sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The statement  has been issued from the office of the Supreme Court’s secretary general.

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud had met Justice Bobde and had expressed their view that the three-member committee should not go ahead with the proceeding ex parte a leading news paper reported.

