”Baby I love u today n forever, Am on my knees waiting for u to accept my proposal. let’s get married”; Actress Charmme proposes Trisha

May 5, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
South-Indian actress Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 34 birthday yesterday. The South-Indian diva was greeted by the friends and fans of her. But among these greetings, one stands very special.

It was a birthday wish from another south-Indian actress Charmme Kaur. She on her official Twitter shared a comment which went viral in social media. The actress wrote “Baby I love u today n forever… Am on my knees waiting for u to accept my proposal… let’s get married.. ( now toh it’s legally allowed also)”.

For this funny tweet, Trisha also replied. The actress on her Twitter page replied ” thank you and i said YES already”.

Charmme Kaur had acted with Trisha in the Telugu movie Pournami costarring Prabhas and directed by Prabhudeva.

