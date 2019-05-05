Bollywood sex bomb Sunny Leone to host Splitsvilla 12; Video

Bollywood sex bomb and former porn star Sunny Leone, is all set to host the 12th season of popular television reality show MTV Splitsvilla along with Rannivjay Singh.

The diva, who has earlier hosted the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th season of MTV Splitsvilla which is an Indian reality TV love show is all set to host the all-new season of the reality game show.

In order to express her excitement, the stunning beauty shared an adorable video in which she is seen dancing on a popular Punjabi song along with Rannivjay Singh and the crew of MTV Splitsvilla and is also holding her baby boy in her arms as she dances to the tunes of a Punjabi song!