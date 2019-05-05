‘Congress will not get 100 seats’ claims CPM leader Prakash Karat

Former general secretary of CPM Prakash Karat claimed that the Congress party will not get 100 seats in the general election. The Congress party failed in its responsibility to join and make an alliance of anti-BJP parties.

The CPM polit Beuro member also claimed that after the election verdict is declared an anti-BJP secular government will come in power in the country.

He also agreed that BJP will gain a better position and win more seats in West Bengal which was once a red bastion of CPM.