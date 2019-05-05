Latest NewsGulf

Know All About the Free Parking Hours in UAE During the time of Ramadan

May 5, 2019, 06:59 am IST
Less than a minute

The Holy Month of Ramadan is fast approaching and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (Mawaqif) has announced paid and free parking timings for commuters.

In a Tweet by Integrated Transport Centre, it was announced that the timings for paid parking during morning hours will be 9 am – 2 pm, and 9 pm – 2.30 am during the evening.

Thursdays will make an exception as, during evening hours, parking fees will only apply until 12 midnight only.

On Fridays, free parking will be available from 12:01 am to 08.59 am on Saturday.

ITC will also exempt those offering Tarawih prayers from Mawaqif fees in the parking bays surrounding mosques during prayer time as long as they are not causing any problem to traffic.

Tags

Related Articles

Delhi private school horror; student found dead in toilet

Feb 2, 2018, 09:48 am IST
uidai-to-introduce-a-significant-feature-in-aadhar-card

Aadhar details behind five-feet thick walls assured safe

Mar 21, 2018, 09:57 pm IST

These are the Bollywood Celebrities who Opt for a Simple Marriage over Lavish Party

Aug 30, 2018, 08:26 pm IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Do not vote for ‘liars’ like BJP, Congress ,says Arvind Kejriwal

Mar 25, 2019, 07:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close