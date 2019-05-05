Know All About the Free Parking Hours in UAE During the time of Ramadan

The Holy Month of Ramadan is fast approaching and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (Mawaqif) has announced paid and free parking timings for commuters.

In a Tweet by Integrated Transport Centre, it was announced that the timings for paid parking during morning hours will be 9 am – 2 pm, and 9 pm – 2.30 am during the evening.

Thursdays will make an exception as, during evening hours, parking fees will only apply until 12 midnight only.

On Fridays, free parking will be available from 12:01 am to 08.59 am on Saturday.

ITC will also exempt those offering Tarawih prayers from Mawaqif fees in the parking bays surrounding mosques during prayer time as long as they are not causing any problem to traffic.