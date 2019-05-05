Omar Lulu to Join Hands With Roshni Dinakar For Yet Another Love Story

Omar Lulu’s much anticipated Oru Adar Love had left the theatres without making any impact. Much was expected from the film after Priya Varrier had raised the hype with her ‘wink’ but the film hardly created any ripples in the box office.

Roshni Dinakar has had a similar experience since her romantic flick ‘My Story’ starring Prithviraj and Parvathy had failed miserably at the box office. The director blamed the hate campaign against Parvathy for the loss of the film, but what’s exciting now is that both Omar and Roshni are going to come together for another love story.

The new film, made on Omar’s story will also be produced by Omar Lulu Entertainments. Roshni will direct the movie and the news was announced through music director Gopi Sundar’s Facebook page. Omar and Roshni said that the movie will be a love story and that there will be a lot of songs in it. They have also requested the viewers to suggest a suitable name for the movie.