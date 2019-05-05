Latest NewsScience

SHOCKING! An Asteroid that Could End Human Life on Earth to hit Our Planet in Next 8 Years?

May 5, 2019, 08:58 am IST
Less than a minute

A new set of calculations by scientists suggested there was a 10 percent chance that an asteroid named 2019 PDC would strike Earth in eight years, unleashing enough energy to level a whole city.

The proceedings on the second day of a conference on cosmic threats to our planet were interrupted by Paul Chodas manager of NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies.

Asteroids may hit Earth in the next eight years, reports suggest. This can happen anytime in the next eight years.

Scientists didn’t know where it might hit, though New York, Denver and a wide swath of west and central Africa were all in the path of potential destruction. Chodas called the situation “uncertain” and “unprecedented.”

Popular television scientist Bill Nye also warned about the existential threat to humanity during the conference.

He told reporters: “The Earth is going to get hit with another big asteroid. The problem is, we don’t know when. It’s a very low probability in anyone’s lifetime, but it’s a very high-consequence event. If it happens, it would be like control-alt-delete for everything.”

