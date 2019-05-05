Thank you so much for the love and support” says Bhavana for this reason

The ace actress Bhavana after a series of hurdles has now came to the podium with a big bang.
The recent selfie shared by the actress which in turn expressing her sincerest gratitude towards her followers and well wishers for making her newly released film ” 99 ” a huge triumph which is a remake of the film ” 96″ directed y C. Prem Kumar now has gone viral.
Thank you so much for your love and support she scribbled in her official Insta account .
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much for all the love and support ? #99TheMovie …. #FlyingHigh
The respective move was released on Wednesday which had a popular acclaim across the industry.
The movie follows the story tale of Ram and Janu which was inturn portrayed by Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in tamil film “96”.
Post Your Comments