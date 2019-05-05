Thank you so much for the love and support” says Bhavana for this reason

The ace actress Bhavana after a series of hurdles has now came to the podium with a big bang.

The recent selfie shared by the actress which in turn expressing her sincerest gratitude towards her followers and well wishers for making her newly released film ” 99 ” a huge triumph which is a remake of the film ” 96″ directed y C. Prem Kumar now has gone viral.

Thank you so much for your love and support she scribbled in her official Insta account .

The respective move was released on Wednesday which had a popular acclaim across the industry.

The movie follows the story tale of Ram and Janu which was inturn portrayed by Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in tamil film “96”.