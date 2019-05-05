Two children grievously injured while playing with phone and the reason will shock you

Two children who are aged 8 and 10 were severely injured when they were playing with a battery of a mobile phone. The batter while they were playing exploded in their hands.

The incident happened in Chittor district at their home. The children were rushed to SVR Ruia hospital in Tirupati.

According to reports, the children identified as brothers Shek Syed, 10, and Shek Moulali, 8, found the battery at a dump yard near their residence and started playing with it. The battery, which had bulged, exploded when it was exposed to the heat of the sun. The children suffered burns on their hands, face and eyes.