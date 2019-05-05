What You Can and What You Should Not Do at Workplace During Ramzan

Tthe Holy Month of Ramadan is almost here and here are a few points you should keep in mind to respect the local culture and make sure you are not disturbing anybody who is observing a fast.

“Ramadan Kareem” or “Ramadan Mubarak” are two of the popular Ramadan wishes. If you want to greet your friends that’s how you do it.

Make sure you are not eating in front of your Muslim colleagues. Instead, use the designated area to have your meal. Respect their fast. Do check the dress code and make sure you are not playing music at work. Headphones will come in handy.

Business meetings, if any should be scheduled while people are energetic. (10 am to 2 pm). . DON’T schedule any meetings or hold events during prayer time. Those who observe fast break their fast around 7 pm, make sure you remember that time.

DO avoid driving close to Maghrib time (6.30pm to 7.15pm), since people will be rushing to break their fast. Make sure you are aware of the traffic and parking patterns.

.DON’T arrive late when invited to a business Iftar. Make sure to arrive on time, even if you are not fasting. Accept invitations for Iftar even you are not observing fast.

DON’T lose your temper during fasting time.DO plan and execute CSR events during Ramadan. This is also a time to do good for society.