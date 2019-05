In Indian Premier League Cricket, Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier match at Visakhapatnam tomorrow evening. The winner of this match will take on Mumbai Indians in the finals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

If Delhi wins, it will be their maiden appearance in the IPL final.

Last night, Delhi beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets in the eliminator match at Visakhapatnam to enter the second Qualifier.