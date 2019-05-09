NEWS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to join in ‘Housefull 4’

May 9, 2019, 10:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a special appearance in Akshay Kumar-starrer “Housefull 4”.

The makers of the film made it clear that the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in the actor to play a pivotal role, which will make an interesting twist to the plot of the film.

The fourth franchise of the comedy film is set to release in Diwali this year. The film will also feature Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde along with Rana Daggubatti.

Tags

Related Articles

Wife with chat printouts, Shami and four others booked

Mar 9, 2018, 10:06 pm IST

Padmaavat protests: BJP leader against school bus attack

Jan 25, 2018, 11:22 am IST

BREAKING NEWS! BOMB ATTACK AFGHAN NEWS AGENCY

Dec 28, 2017, 01:52 pm IST

Women’s Commission Chairperson on Action Against MLA Sasi over Rape Charges

Nov 29, 2018, 11:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close