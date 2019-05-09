Nawazuddin Siddiqui to join in ‘Housefull 4’

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a special appearance in Akshay Kumar-starrer “Housefull 4”.

The makers of the film made it clear that the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in the actor to play a pivotal role, which will make an interesting twist to the plot of the film.

The fourth franchise of the comedy film is set to release in Diwali this year. The film will also feature Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde along with Rana Daggubatti.