J&K : Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

May 10, 2019, 07:44 am IST
A terrorist was killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. Police have recovered arms and ammunition from the site, news agency ANI reported. On Wednesday, unidentified gunmen shot at two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) workers in Shopian. The injured were abducted from a chemist shop in Zanapora area of Shopian. The injured were identified as Irfan Ahmad Lone, 28, son of Abdul Hameed Lone of Zainapora and Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, 30, son of Ghulam Mohmmad Bhat of Zainapora. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Earlier, three terrorists were killed on in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Adkhara area of Imam Sahib of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants.

