‘My slogan is Jai Hind not Jai Shri Ram’,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she and her party believes in ‘Jai Hind’ slogan and not ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said, “Let the BJP say Jai Shri Ram in West Bengal but we will say Jai Bangla and Jai Hind.” The 64-year-old leader made this statement while speaking to India Today.

“Our slogan is Jai Hind and Vande Mataram. Don’t ask me about BJP’s slogan. We never do the politics of Hindu-Muslim. Every religion is my religion, every caste is my caste. Why the BJP does this politics, you should ask Narendra Modi,” she said. TMC chief added that her party is not facing any challenge from BJP in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee said that BJP will suffer a major defeat in the country as well as West Bengal. She also blamed PM Modi of making the poll battle personal. During the election campaigning, Banerjee has been calling PM Modi “expiry babu” while the PM called her “speed breaker didi”.