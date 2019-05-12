Latest NewsIndia

Robert Vadra does not know even ‘Indian flag’: Post selfie with Paraguay Flag

May 12, 2019, 06:26 pm IST
Robert Vadra, the husband of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi even did not know how the Indian National Flag looks like. The in-law of the Gandhi family used the flag of Latin American country Paraguay in a selfie he posted in social media.

Robert Vadra after casting his vote posted a message on Twitter to spread the awareness of for voting. After the message, he posted an emoticon of a flag. But, he posted the flag of Paraguay instead of the Indian flag in his post.

The Indian flag is made from the tricolors – Green, white and Orange with the Ashoka Chakra in the center of the white, while the flag of Paraguay consists of a red–white–blue triband.

Later he deleted the tweet and again posted a new tweet with the Indian flag. But netizens have started trolling him for the big mistake he has committed.

