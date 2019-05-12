Latest NewsIndia

Social media troll Narendra Modi on his ‘Radar Theory’

May 12, 2019, 04:51 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a rain of social media trolls for his ‘radar theory’.

He in an interview given said ”the exprets are thinking if we should carry out the airstrikes some other day due to bad weather. But I said, there’s so much cloud cover, it’s raining.. there is a benefit. May be we can escape their radar, This was my raw wisdom, I said there could be a benefit. Ultimately I said, there’s cloud cover, please go ahead”.

The BJP has made this a tweet intheir official Twitter account. Later Congress social media head Divya Spandana came forwad mocking Modi. Then after there came a rain fo trolls.

See Trolls:

