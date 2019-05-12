Social media troll Narendra Modi on his ‘Radar Theory’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a rain of social media trolls for his ‘radar theory’.

He in an interview given said ”the exprets are thinking if we should carry out the airstrikes some other day due to bad weather. But I said, there’s so much cloud cover, it’s raining.. there is a benefit. May be we can escape their radar, This was my raw wisdom, I said there could be a benefit. Ultimately I said, there’s cloud cover, please go ahead”.

The BJP has made this a tweet intheir official Twitter account. Later Congress social media head Divya Spandana came forwad mocking Modi. Then after there came a rain fo trolls.

See Trolls:

Ever wonder about the permanent cloud cover since May 2014 above 7 Lok Kalyan Marg…well wonder no more! #EntireCloudCover #VotingRound6 #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase6 #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai All those voting today, pls vote against BJP, pls vote against Modi! pic.twitter.com/dvwZDShYwm — Gaurav Kapoor (@nakalcheebandar) May 12, 2019

3 Conclusions I draw from this video – ? Modi will happily LIE about India's national security if it benefits him personally ? Modi gives more importance to his stupid opinions than expert opinion ? Modi considers most Indians as idiots, who will fall for his Hyper Fekugiri pic.twitter.com/CBmXzQUgK1 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 12, 2019

What a discovery Modi ji. Now I know why cloudy weather mein flights band ho jaate hain ?? On a serious note Indians should worry that our national security has been in his hands and more crucially he has the nuke button. https://t.co/sls8EmIeZz — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 11, 2019

At 36 seconds the woman anchor’s expression says it all- — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 11, 2019

He's one step away from saying he was the pilot… https://t.co/sQhCnTwrWu — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 11, 2019

Thank God Modi ji didn’t tell Air Force to “Fly in reverse gear. Pakistan samjhega ke aa nahin rahe. Ja rahe hain.”#ChamatkariBaba pic.twitter.com/lbvVrAH80K — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) May 11, 2019

Modi ji before Balakot air strike. pic.twitter.com/mTdUxY57HF — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) May 11, 2019