“Whats the Point of Just Males Going to Thrissur Pooram”? Rima Kallingal Asks

May 13, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
Mollywood actress Rima Kallingal has said that Thrissur Pooram belongs entirely to men and asks what is the point of just males going to the pooram. It was while speaking to a private media that Rima voiced her opinion.

“I always say this. Thrissur Pooram is a festival dominated by males. It’s sad. In foreign countries, it is not just males that come for festivals. Both males and females come together” says Rima.

“Here we have a problem. We are scared there might be a rush. But in olden times, both men and women used to go together in temples and other public places. What is the point of just males going to these functions”?

“The point is in the participation of all people. But it is not happening here. All who comes for the pooram are males,” she added.

