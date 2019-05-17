Latest NewsIndia

Car in RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy turns turtle in bid to save cow

May 17, 2019, 09:31 am IST
Less than a minute

A vehicle that was part of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s convoy overturned in an attempt to save a cow standing in the middle of the road near Warora in Chandrapur district, in which one of his security personnel was injured, police said. Bhagwat, who is a ‘Z category’ protectee, was traveling from Chandrapur to Nagpur, when the driver of an SUV in his convoy spotted the stationary cow on the road, police said.

“The driver tried to avoid the cow and braked hard, which resulted in a tyre burst and the vehicle toppling over,” a senior officer said, adding that the cow was unhurt in the incident that took place at 5.15 pm near Warora on the Chandrapur-Nagpur highway. Bhagwat’s car had already passed the cow, but a vehicle in the same convoy coming from behind met with this accident, he said.

“There were six CISF personnel in the SUV, of which one got injured due to the toppling over of the vehicle,” an official said, adding the SUV was registered in Uttar Pradesh. Rest of the convoy prcoeeded as per schedule and the injured security official was shifted to Nagpur for treatment, police said.

Tags

Related Articles

Sabarimala Issue : PM Narendra Modi postpones Kerala visit

Jan 4, 2019, 11:21 pm IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will reduce prices

Aug 16, 2017, 10:28 am IST

Here is an actor who has completed more than 1000 films and also more interesting things about him

Feb 10, 2018, 06:52 am IST

Only these two Bollywood stars are invited to attend Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s wedding

Jul 2, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close