Floods kill five, leave around 2,500 homeless

In the African country Tanzania, a massive flood has killed five people and forced about 2,500 to flee their homes. The country faced a massive flood after a week of torrential rain in the country’s south.

Schools have been closed in the Kyela district on the border of Lake Malawi. The families fled to shelters after losing everything in the rising water.

Farming land in the district known for its rice production has also been inundated, destroying crops and raising fears of food shortages in coming months.

In April 2018 at least 14 people were killed in torrential rains and flooding in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s economic capital.