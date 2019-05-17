Sandeepananda Giri Compares P.M Modi’s Challenge to Mamata Banerjee With this Scene From Malayalam Movie

Sandeepananda Giri is known for his pro-communist stand, manages a Facebook post or two every day, that more often than not, happens to be a dig at BJP. In his latest, he has directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, P.M Modi had openly challenged Mamata Banerjee asking her to stop his rallies if she can.

“I’m going to West Bengal for a rally in Dum Dum. Let us see if Didi allows it. If she has her way, she will not allow my helicopter to land,” the Prime Minister had said.

Earlier, the state government of West Bengal had refused landing permission to choppers and even rallies.

Now Sandeepananda Giri has responded to Modi’s comments on his Facebook page.

“This is so sad. The greatness of a prime minister lies in his ability to maintain good relations with his co-workers considering the greater good of the nation. But this is like a challenge that Jagathy Sreekumar puts to Mohanlal in a movie” he wrote on Fb.

He was probably referring to a scene from Mohanlal’s movie Yodha. Check out his Facebook post