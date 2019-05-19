Latest NewsNEWS

25 year old farmers group from Kerala wins international award for innovative farming

May 19, 2019, 01:47 pm IST
The Kerala Jaiva Karshaka Samithi, which is a 25-year-old organic farming group in Kerala now had won the global recognition for their efforts in innovating organic farming.

The association is one among the two winners of the Organic Medal of Honour, instituted by Xichong, a Chinese Municipality in association with the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movement (IFOAM) Asia in South Korea.

” The award will be presented in Xichong. The prize money would come around 3.5 lakh Indian rupees and this is apart from the gold medal.

“We have small and large farmers who cultivate vegetables, food and cash crops in our association. While some cultivate on 2 cents, there are others with acres of farmland. Every year, we select farmers to become board members and stakeholders from among themselves,” said the main representative of the farming society.

