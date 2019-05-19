Latest NewsIndia

4 militants killed in encounter in Kashmir

May 19, 2019, 12:15 am IST
Less than a minute

In Jammu and Kashmir, four terrorists were killed in separate encounters with security forces. Security sources said, three terrorists were killed in a gunfight which broke out in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

The encounter began when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panzgam village and the terrorists hiding there opened fire on the forces.

Another unidentified terrorist was killed in a brief exchange of fire in Sopore area of Baramulla district this afternoon.

Security sources said that arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

Tags

Related Articles

Endosulfan protest : It is not right to stage a protest using children, says Health minister K K Shailaja

Feb 2, 2019, 06:37 pm IST

Indian scientists successfully test fires ‘EMRG’

Nov 8, 2017, 08:46 pm IST

WhatsApp asked users to update the app urgently

May 14, 2019, 08:42 pm IST

BJP strikes back : BJP’s ‘soot-boot’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s new jacket

Jan 31, 2018, 07:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close