4 militants killed in encounter in Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, four terrorists were killed in separate encounters with security forces. Security sources said, three terrorists were killed in a gunfight which broke out in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

The encounter began when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panzgam village and the terrorists hiding there opened fire on the forces.

Another unidentified terrorist was killed in a brief exchange of fire in Sopore area of Baramulla district this afternoon.

Security sources said that arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.