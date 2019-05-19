Rahul Dravid Reveals What Will be India’s Strong Point at World Cup and Its Not What You Probably Thinks

The world cup is all set to start in two weeks and the Indian cricket team are packing their bags to England for the big event with a lot of hope. This Indian cricket team has pretty much all bases covered and is abundant with talent, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid picked something else as India’s strong point for this world cup.

Dravid believes the presence of wicket-takers in the middle will play a crucial role in the team’s success in England and Wales.

“In a World Cup, I believe, having experienced some of the conditions in England last year with the A tour, it would be a high scoring World Cup. And in a high scoring WC, having bowlers who can take wickets in the middle will be very important. I think India is lucky in that regard,” Dravid told PTI. “People like (Jasprit) Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal… (We have) got bowlers who can take wickets. Teams that are taking wickets through those middle-overs in those high scoring games have a better chance of restricting the opposition,” he added.

India will leave for England on May 22 to play two practice games on May 22 and 28 before they start their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa at Southampton.