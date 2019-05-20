Latest NewsGulf

Dubai denied rumours about milk products

May 20, 2019, 09:17 pm IST
The Dubai Municipality has declined a rumor spread about milk products. It has been rumored that companies producing milk products inject cattle to increase the proportion of milk.

The Dubai Municipality released a statement through its social media handle. The statement says that ‘ Dubai Municipality denies rumors about injecting the cattle producing Al Marai, Nadec, and Al Safi milk; to increase the proportion of milk. This rumor is not based on any scientific references or official statements from accredited governmental entities & the milk products are from KSA, which applies technical regulations & GSO standards. The Dubai Municipality and the regulatory bodies in UAE supervise all shipments of imported food and ensure their safety and validity for consumption’.

. ????? ??? ???? ??????? ????????? ???? ??? ??????? ??????? ????? ??????? ????? ???????? ?????? ???? ??????. ???? ??????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ????? ????? ?? ?? ??????? ????? ?? ???? ?????? ??????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ???????? ?? ??????? ??????? ????????? ??? ?????? ???? ??????? ?????? ?????????? ????????. ????? ????? ??? ???????? ???????? ?? ?????? ???????? ??? ???? ????? ?????? ????????? ??????? ?? ??????? ????????? ????????? Dubai Municipality denies rumors about injecting the cattle producing Al Marai, Nadec, and Al Safi milk; to increase the proportion of milk. This rumor is not based on any scientific references or official statements from accredited governmental entities & the milk products are from KSA, which applies technical regulations & GSO standards. The Dubai Municipality and the regulatory bodies in UAE supervise all shipments of imported food and ensure their safety and validity for consumption. #??? #?????_??? #?????_?????? #Dubai #Dubai #MyDubai #dubaimunicipality #no_more_rumors

