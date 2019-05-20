Dubai denied rumours about milk products

The Dubai Municipality has declined a rumor spread about milk products. It has been rumored that companies producing milk products inject cattle to increase the proportion of milk.

The Dubai Municipality released a statement through its social media handle. The statement says that ‘ Dubai Municipality denies rumors about injecting the cattle producing Al Marai, Nadec, and Al Safi milk; to increase the proportion of milk. This rumor is not based on any scientific references or official statements from accredited governmental entities & the milk products are from KSA, which applies technical regulations & GSO standards. The Dubai Municipality and the regulatory bodies in UAE supervise all shipments of imported food and ensure their safety and validity for consumption’.

