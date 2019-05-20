Dubai denied rumours about milk products

The Dubai Municipality has declined a rumor spread about milk products. It has been rumored that companies producing milk products inject cattle to increase the proportion of milk.
The Dubai Municipality released a statement through its social media handle. The statement says that ‘ Dubai Municipality denies rumors about injecting the cattle producing Al Marai, Nadec, and Al Safi milk; to increase the proportion of milk. This rumor is not based on any scientific references or official statements from accredited governmental entities & the milk products are from KSA, which applies technical regulations & GSO standards. The Dubai Municipality and the regulatory bodies in UAE supervise all shipments of imported food and ensure their safety and validity for consumption’.
????? ??? ???? ??????? ????????? ???? ??? ??????? ??????? ????? ??????? ????? ???????? ?????? ???? ??????. ???? ??????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ????? ????? ?? ?? ??????? ????? ?? ???? ?????? ??????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ???????? ?? ??????? ??????? ????????? ??? ?????? ???? ??????? ?????? ?????????? ????????. ????? ????? ??? ???????? ???????? ?? ?????? ???????? ??? ???? ????? ?????? ????????? ??????? ?? ??????? ????????? ?????????
