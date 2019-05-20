Pakistan batsman Asif Ali’s daughter passes away

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Asif Ali suffered an irreparable and heartbreaking loss when his 2-year-old daughter passed away fighting against cancer on Sunday. The toddler, Noor Fatima, was shifted to the United States of America (USA) for treatment but it did not make much of a difference as she lost the battle. Fatima was battling stage 4 cancer. Following the terrible news, Asif is likely to leave England to be with his family in tough times.

Before leaving for England for the T20I and the ODI series, Asif had revealed the news on Twitter. The highly-rated batsman had come to know about his daughter’s illness during the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League. He had tweeted about his daughter’s illness while also revealing that she was being taken to the United States for the treatment.

“My daughter is fighting the stage IV cancer and we are taking her to US for her treatment. A big shout out to @usembislamabad and @USCGLahore for issuing the visa to us within an hour. Special thanks to Mike, Elizabeth, Tanveer & @TalhaAisham Bhai. Keep my princess in your Duas!,” Asif had tweeted.