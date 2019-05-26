Latest NewsIndia

Chief Minister’s son is the richest MP; Has assets worth 660 crores

May 26, 2019, 09:46 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath is the richest lawmaker elected to 17 the Lok Sabha. He is the richest Lok Sabha MP in the country with total assets worth 660 crore rupees. Nakul Nath has won from the Chindwara Lok Sabha constituency in the Madhya Pradesh.

Just behind Nakul Nath is an another Congress MP. Vasantha Kumar, a channel owner from Tamil Nadu, who also owns a chain of FMCG and electronic shop in Tamil Nadu is the second richest MP. Vasantha Kumar who defeated union minister Pon Radhakrishnan in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency has assets worth 417 crore rupees.

D.K.Suresh, another Congress MP from Bengaluru come next in the list with assets worth 305 crore rupees. The average assets of the MP’s won in this Lok Sabha election is around 20 crore rupees.

