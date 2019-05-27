Latest NewsGulf

UAE mobile companies changed network names; Know the reason

May 27, 2019, 08:59 pm IST
The mobile companies in the UAE have changed their network names on Monday. The telecom companies changed their network names to ‘ UAENUMBER1’.

This was done as UAE has jumped to first place on the internet and telephony level of competition. Earlier UAE was in 104th position. This was announced by the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA). In Sector Competitiveness Index for Information and Communications Technology also the UAE has bettered their position by jumping to 5th rank from 61.

The UAE has progressed from the 104th to the first rank globally, according to the Knowledge Index Report, published recently by The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

The UAE progressed from the 61st to the 5th rank globally in the Sector Competitiveness Index for Information and Communications Technology – ICT Inputs, which measures the ICT price basket, Internet and telephony level of competition, and laws relating to ICTs.

 

 

