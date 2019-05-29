CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Malika’s hairy armpits hails many mocking comments ; Details Inside

May 29, 2019, 09:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malika Arora who is currently dating the Arjun Kapoor has made her fans say ehhhhh ! with the so-called socially unacceptable picture which shows her visible unshaven underarms.

Malika is now trolled for this only reason which arose from her latest photoshoot with the caption #BTS where she can be seen wearing sexy lingerie. What people couldn’t get their eyes off instead was her underarm, and in came the nasty comments.

Many have come forward in supporting her empowering and real for posting as it is.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#bts….

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Tags

Related Articles

Qatar begins shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf rift !

Jun 12, 2017, 03:09 pm IST

Gordhan Zadafia made in charge of BJP

Dec 27, 2018, 11:54 pm IST

Janhvi Kapoor’s Revealing Dress Gets Trolled. Is it That Bad?

Oct 31, 2018, 10:06 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi was once known as Prakash Singh; SEE PICS

Jun 27, 2018, 08:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close