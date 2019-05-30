16 charged for burning a teenage girl alive

16 people, including a head teacher of an Islamic seminary, were charged in Bangladesh with the murder of a 19-year-old girl, who was burnt to death after reporting sexual harassment.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi had filed a police complaint against headmaster Siraj Ud Doula in late March and he was arrested.

On April 6, she attended the seminary in her hometown Feni, a small town 160 km away from Dhaka, to sit in her final examinations. she was lured to the rooftop of the building, where her attackers wearing burqas asked her to withdraw the sexual harassment complaint against Doula.

When she refused, she was doused with kerosene and set on fire.

The case sparked mass protests and underlined the vulnerability of victims of sexual assault and harassment in Bangladesh.