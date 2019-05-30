Latest NewsInternational

16 charged for burning a teenage girl alive

May 30, 2019, 10:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

16 people, including a head teacher of an Islamic seminary, were charged in Bangladesh with the murder of a 19-year-old girl, who was burnt to death after reporting sexual harassment.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi had filed a police complaint against headmaster Siraj Ud Doula in late March and he was arrested.

On April 6, she attended the seminary in her hometown Feni, a small town 160 km away from Dhaka, to sit in her final examinations. she was lured to the rooftop of the building, where her attackers wearing burqas asked her to withdraw the sexual harassment complaint against Doula.

When she refused, she was doused with kerosene and set on fire.

The case sparked mass protests and underlined the vulnerability of victims of sexual assault and harassment in Bangladesh.

Tags

Related Articles

Paytm Maha Cashback Sale: Avail Exciting Cashback and Exchange offers for Gadgets

Oct 9, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Modi’s policies created space for terrorists in Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi

Jul 12, 2017, 07:12 pm IST

Latest photos of this Pakistan dancer goes viral on social medias : See Photos

Feb 9, 2018, 08:13 am IST

Women Wall to Happen Today, Guess Who is at the Either end of the Wall

Jan 1, 2019, 06:11 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close