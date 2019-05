The B-Town diva Malaika Arora sure knows how to turn heads in a single outing. She was clicked recently outside her gym in Bandra and guess what? This stunner of a celeb looked breathtaking in her matching top and bottom gym wear. You have to give it to her for pulling off almost anything under the sky and looking like a million bucks. She stepped out wearing a rust coloured gym top and tights and black sunnies.