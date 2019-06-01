Latest NewsIndia

P.M Modi’s First Decision in His Second Stint is Dedicated to Jawans. Know All About it Here

Jun 1, 2019, 06:38 am IST
In his first decision as the Prime Minister for the second time, Narendra Modi has extended the scholarship scheme for children of central armed forces to wards of state police personnel who sacrificed their lives in naxal and terrorist attacks. PM Modi’s tweet announcing this came moments before he chaired his government’s first Cabinet meeting with his new team of 24 senior ministers.

The government has also improved the monthly scholarship for the children under this scheme. The amount has seen an upshift from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 for boys and from Rs 2,250 to Rs. 3,000 for girls.

“Our Government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks,” PM Modi tweeted

