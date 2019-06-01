Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

We have 52 lawmakers, will fight BJP every day”: Rahul Gandhi

Jun 1, 2019, 01:40 pm IST
The congress parliamentarians have met today to elect the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been elected as the CPP chief.

This is the first meeting of the CPP after the national elections and also the first meeting of Rahul Gandhi with the party leaders.

At the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Saturday, party chief Rahul Gandhi said, “We have 52 lawmakers, we will fight the BJP every single day.” He told party lawmakers to “be more aggressive,” adding, “You have to understand who you are first. You are fighting for every single Indian.” Congress LS and RS members were present at the meeting.

