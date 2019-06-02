I wasn’t defending Janhvi over Katrina’s remark,’Pls don’t create drama mediawallas’: Sonam Kapoor

Recently Katrina Kaif has asserted that she is worried about the short shorts Jhanvi Kapoor ofeten wears while going to gym.

“I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.” she asserted.

Sometime later Sonam Kapoor shared one of the recent gym looks of Janhvi’s and wrote, “She also wears regular clothes and rocks it.

Sonam Kapoor is the cousin of Jhanvi Kapoor.

Several Media websites and fans started wondering if sonam defended Jahhvi’s GYm look over Katrina Kaif’s comment about her shorts.

“Guys I wasn’t defending Janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas” Sonam Kapoor tweeted later.