Jammu Kashmir: The death toll of terrorists and recruitment are directly proportionate

Jun 2, 2019, 07:29 pm IST
Over the past five months, around a hundred terrorists were killed in Jammu Kashmir. Twenty-three of them were foreigners.

But the heart-wrenching news is that the new recruitments in the extremist groups are still rising. In a statement from the army, they pointed out that young blood is attracted to these anti-social activities. According to the statement released by the army,  around 50 new recruitments were done from March 2019.

The army is trying to trace the agents who supply the people for these organizations. Among the killed ones there is Sakir Moosa the head of Ansar Ghaswat-Ul- Hind an ally of Al- Qaeda. Shopian is the region where a large number of terrorists murdered followed by Pulwama and Kulgam.

It has been reported that from 2014 onwards the recruitment is on rising. The army is trying hard to eliminate terrorism from Kashmir. They demand a change in anti-terrorist policies of the authority. The citizens must be given separate education to avoid falling for extremist thinking.

