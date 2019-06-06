Latest NewsIndia

Congress MLA argues with Police over fine on biker : Watch Video

Jun 6, 2019, 11:59 am IST
A Congress lawmaker argued with a police officer on Tuesday over a traffic penalty that was issued to a motorcyclist for triple-riding in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

In a video of the incident, which was circulated widely, Congress lawmaker from Thandla, Veer Singh Bhuria, was heard arguing with the police officer for issuing a penalty to the motorcyclist for violating traffic rules.

“For what would you penalise? This is Jhabua district and this will not happen here. Where do you live? You do this every day. I am observing it, you are troubling people,” Veer Singh Bhurai was heard saying to the police officer in the video.

The police officer said the legislator should support law enforcement instead of opposing it.

“He was riding with three people. We are stopping vehicles without a number plate or with three people on a bike,” said the police officer.

