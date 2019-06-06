D-Day Veterans honored by May and Macron

Teresa May and French president Immanuel Macron joined to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. May thanked there service while Macron owed the freedom that nation enjoys to them. It was in June 6 1944 that the Allies army set foot on the land; within eleven months they ensured the destruction of Nazi in Germany.

The celebration began on Wednesday and leaders from the nation whom fought alongside UK joined the Queen. A piper played to mark the moment when the first UK soldiers went ashore. Hundreds of veterans gathered in Normandy for the celebrations. May said that those generations epitomize the unconquerable spirit that shaped the post war world. About 156000 soldiers landed the Normandy’s shore to conduct the largest land, naval, air operation conducted till then. Some of them drowned when they were accidently dropped off to the deep water.