Google CEO Sundar Pichai to get 2019 Global Leadership Award; Details Inside

The google CEO, who is Indian Born have been chosen for the prestigious Global Leadership Awards 2019 by USIBC (US-India Business Council), which is a recognized advocacy group for contribution as the leading technology-driven platforms.

It is asserted that the US-India Business Council (USIBC) will handover the award during next week’s India Ideas Summit’.

The USIBC Global leadership award is given to those officials from United States and India who’s companies play a major role in the commercial sector of the nation

“Growing up in India, I saw the profound impact technology has on improving people’s lives, and I am proud that Google has been able to contribute to India’s exciting growth story,” Pichai asserted.

“At the same time, India is playing an increasingly important role in helping Google build products for the US and globally, and we’re only at the beginning of what’s possible,” he further added on the statement.

Pichai has also asserted that the relationship that maintain among India and Us has never been more critical.

Global Leadership Awards are given annually and has been issuing the same since 2007