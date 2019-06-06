KeralaLatest News

Heavy Rain Expected: Orange alert in three districts

Jun 6, 2019, 08:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ahead of the monsoon orange alert is issued in three districts. Kollam, Alleppey, and Ernakulam are given the alerts for 9th and 10th June.

The alert is given by the Indian Meteorological Department. The districts which have given alert will get heavy rainfall in isolated regions.

As the alert came the authorities are asked to prepare for it. Control rooms will be open at the Taluk level. As the prediction may get altered the State Disaster Management Authority will give instructions by tomorrow.

Tags

Related Articles

earthquake

Heavy Earthquake of 7.1 Magnitudes struck nearly 250 km

Aug 24, 2018, 04:46 pm IST
Do you find any similarity for this girl with Priya Prakash Varrier?

Do you find any similarity for this girl with Priya Prakash Varrier?

Apr 29, 2018, 03:43 pm IST

Is it going to be a reality that Praveen Togadia era will be down memory lane ?

Apr 2, 2018, 06:12 pm IST
hreethu-zee-sensual-pics

Reality show contestant breaking internet with these sensual pics: See Pics

May 6, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close