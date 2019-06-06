Heavy Rain Expected: Orange alert in three districts

Ahead of the monsoon orange alert is issued in three districts. Kollam, Alleppey, and Ernakulam are given the alerts for 9th and 10th June.

The alert is given by the Indian Meteorological Department. The districts which have given alert will get heavy rainfall in isolated regions.

As the alert came the authorities are asked to prepare for it. Control rooms will be open at the Taluk level. As the prediction may get altered the State Disaster Management Authority will give instructions by tomorrow.