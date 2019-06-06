Latest NewsIndia

‘India’s stature in world has risen in last five years’ says union minister S. Jaishankar

Jun 6, 2019, 10:44 pm IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said that the large majority of people have realised that India’s stature in the world has risen. He said this at a function in the national capital.  The five years of the Government has kept alive and even strengthened the expectations of change in the country, he added.

Dr. Jaishankar said India’s growth can serve as a lifting tide for its neighbours as its economic growth is on the rise. The Minister said there is a need to incentivise the cooperation in the neighbourhood.

Growth of nationalism can be witnessed across the world and that nationalism has been validated electorally in many places. In Asia, nationalism is about confidence but in many other parts of the globe it is about insecurity, he added.

He added that there is a greater responsibility for Indian foreign policy to create partnerships and mechanisms which help Indian businesses do their business outside the country.

