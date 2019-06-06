KeralaLatest News

Praveshnolsavam 2019 : Classes till PG degree course will start on same day,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Jun 6, 2019, 01:06 pm IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating state level Praveshnolsavam in the district said that from next academic year onwards, classes from first to post graduate degree courses will start together. By starting everything together, we will be able to attain success in the academic field, he said.

Pinarayi said more planning will benefit students and teachers. The UP schools of the state are going to be hi-tech. More facilities are now made available in government schools, he said.

The children should have knowledge about the country and the society. They should not be taught only from the text books alone, the chief minister said.

