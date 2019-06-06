Russia launched train service through the Arctic

Russia has launched the first train service through the Arctic region. The tourist train is from St. Petersburg to Norway. The first train travelling through Russia’s Arctic region and on to Norway set off from St. Petersburg station with 91 passengers aboard for the inaugural trial journey. The tourists came from seven countries including the US, Germany, Norway and Russia.

The train, named, Zarengold, complete with two restaurant cars will travel from Saint Petersburg through according to the organisers, the whole trip will take 11 days and allow passengers to discover areas difficult to access by other means.

Travellers will depart the train at Murmansk and continue by bus to the Norwegian city of Kirkenes and end their journey with a boat trip to Oslo or by air to the island of Spitsbergen.

Russia, Canada, the United States, Norway, and China all see the Arctic region as a site for future economic and military development.