Salman Khan’s Bharat shatters Boxoffice Records

Jun 6, 2019, 01:59 pm IST
Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat set the Box Office on fire on its opening day. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial collected a whopping figure of Rs 42.30 crore on its first day at the ticket window. This is huge considering Bharat has not just emerged as the highest opening day grosser for Salman but is also the biggest Eid opener and the biggest opening day grosser of the year so far. The collection has surpassed the actor’s previous Eid outing Sultan that minted Rs 36.54 crore on its day 1, and Tiger Zinda Hai that registered Rs 34.10 crore on its first day.

The figures are perfectly at par with the expectations. The film is full of drama, emotions, action, comedy and romance – everything that family audience wants to see on-screen. The festival benefit can be seen converting into numbers and the Bhai-fans have shown their loyalty once again. Bharat has emerged as a massive film and Salman has successfully created history again.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the latest Box Office figures of Bharat on Twitter. He wrote, “#Salmania grips the nation… #Bharat storms the BO… Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller… #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman – Ali Abbas Zafar’s #TigerZindaHai [? 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [? 36.54 cr]… Wed ? 42.30 cr. India biz.” (sic)

