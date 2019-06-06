Latest NewsInternational

Sudan Crisis: Opposition rejects military Council’s offer of talks

Jun 6, 2019, 11:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

A military official from the crisis-ridden African country Sudan refuted the media reports that at least 100 people were killed by a paramilitary unit during protests. He made it clear that the actual number of people killed was 46.

The opposition activists in the country have rejected the offer of talks from the country’s military council. Activists said council cannot be trusted amid a violent crackdown on protesters in the capital, Khartoum.

The deputy head of the military council, Mohammed Hamadan, defended the violent suppression, claiming that the protesters had been infiltrated by rogue elements and drug dealers.

Sudan has been engulfed in turmoil since security forces on Monday violently broke up a weeks-long sit-in by protesters demanding an end to military rule. A military council controls the country since pro-democracy protests in April led to the end of 30 years of the authoritarian rule of President Omar al-Bashir.

Tags

Related Articles

hrithik and vidya

Hrithik Roshan is a fan of this Youtuber and they met today

May 22, 2018, 08:48 pm IST
kohli-ashwin-icc

R Ashwin slips in the latest ICC rankings

Mar 6, 2018, 04:54 pm IST

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Wickets

Apr 10, 2019, 01:36 am IST

3 passengers got injured in Air India flight turbulence

Apr 22, 2018, 09:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close