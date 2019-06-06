Sudan Crisis: Opposition rejects military Council’s offer of talks

A military official from the crisis-ridden African country Sudan refuted the media reports that at least 100 people were killed by a paramilitary unit during protests. He made it clear that the actual number of people killed was 46.

The opposition activists in the country have rejected the offer of talks from the country’s military council. Activists said council cannot be trusted amid a violent crackdown on protesters in the capital, Khartoum.

The deputy head of the military council, Mohammed Hamadan, defended the violent suppression, claiming that the protesters had been infiltrated by rogue elements and drug dealers.

Sudan has been engulfed in turmoil since security forces on Monday violently broke up a weeks-long sit-in by protesters demanding an end to military rule. A military council controls the country since pro-democracy protests in April led to the end of 30 years of the authoritarian rule of President Omar al-Bashir.