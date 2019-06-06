This Tamil Super Star to Remake Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan quickly became the world’s favourite. Many men on Koffee with Karan said that they’d have loved to do the show, including Kartik Aaryan. Earlier, South Indian hottie Sidharth expressed his desire to star in a remake of the film. Now, Dhanush, too, has joined the bandwagon. The actor is going out and about promoting his film, The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir, during which he made the revelation.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Dhanush has said, “[Andhadhun] is a brilliant film and we have already started the process of acquiring the rights. It’s one of those thrillers which I wouldn’t mind remaking in Tamil,”

While the process to make a remake seems to be in the initial stages, it is not stopping us from being extra excited for it. It is usually Bollywood borrowing stuff from Tamil movie to remake in Hindi. So, when the tables are turned for once, it is indeed an extraordinary journey.