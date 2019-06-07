It’s something else that worries Congress than the failure

Congress is going through a phase which is unprecedented in its history. Even after the shameful failure, Rahul Gandhi seemed optimistic about restructuring the party and to bring back the glory. The internal politics is on rage. As Rahul Gandhi is stubborn to step down from the President post many PCCs are in the verge of collapse.

The atmosphere in Rajasthan is not well as the MLAs asked to replace the current CM Asok Gelot with Sachin Pilot. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has taken away many important categories from Navjoth Sidhu which is also not a good sign.

The set back in the recent elections had weakened the party. The case is not better in Madya Pradesh where the confidant BJP sends a letter to the governor stating that Congress doesn’t have enough majority. Congress will lose its opposition title in Telangana as 12 MLAs reached the TRS camp.

The rebels in the party cannot be optimized as the number increases day by day. Congress fought the elections with a divided leadership. It is pointed out that Congress must look beyond Gandhi to flourish. It must have promising leaders at the regional level. They even lack workers to conduct effective activities at the booth level.