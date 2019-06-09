Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Modi arrives In Tirupati

Jun 9, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived today in Tirupati to offer prayers and offerings at the Tirupati temple. This is Narendra Modis’ first visit to the temple after becoming the Prime Minister for a second term. Prime Minister arrived at the temple town from Colombo.

PM Modi was on his first international visit after he assumed the PM Office for the second term. He has visited the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Modi will address a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near the airport before leaving for Tirumala by road to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

 

